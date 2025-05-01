Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has enhanced its Seasonal Network initiative for marine transport services by adopting advanced and flexible scientific and technological methodologies. This move reflects RTA’s corporate agility and capacity to adapt to the distinct operational dynamics of seasonal service periods. It also enables responsive adjustments to fluctuations in demand associated with public holidays, festive seasons, and major events in the emirate.

The study supporting the development of the seasonal marine transport network involved the creation of internal algorithms designed to analyse and process big data from diverse sources. These algorithms facilitate the development of a flexible operational plan for the network and are scalable for future data analysis of the sector. The model is designed for seasonal application, with each season evaluated independently. Throughout its development, careful consideration was given to maintaining customer satisfaction while enhancing occupancy rates of marine transport modes and optimising operational efficiency.

The study methodology for this project was based on using predictive analysis to assess data from the marine transport network. This approach enabled forecasting the impact of operational changes and evaluating the network’s flexibility in adjusting service schedules and trip frequencies in line with passenger volumes, occupancy rates, and revenue performance of marine transport modes.

The summer season plan will be implemented starting 2nd May, leveraging big data that captures detailed insights across marine transport services — including passenger volumes, revenue figures, and occupancy rates. These data sets offer critical input for service development studies and enhance network efficiency by simulating user behaviour and forecasting demand patterns.

Leveraging big data, advanced systems, and digital applications has allowed for greater flexibility in preparing and executing the Seasonal Marine Transport Network initiative. Services are deployed efficiently and accurately, following carefully developed plans and detailed operational timetables, in line with leading international best practices in the sector.

The initiative would be implemented on a seasonal basis, with its development carefully structured to ensure customer needs remain fully met while improving occupancy rates and reducing operational costs of marine transport services.