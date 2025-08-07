RIYADH — The Riyadh Parking Project has launched the first phase of its non-paid managed parking initiative in residential neighborhoods, as part of a broader plan to organize public vehicle parking and curb improper practices, including the spillover of cars from commercial areas into adjacent housing districts.

This rollout follows the earlier implementation of paid parking in key commercial streets and aims to enhance parking efficiency, reduce random and unauthorized vehicle use in residential areas, and improve the urban experience.

The managed parking concept in residential zones targets vehicles not belonging to residents by introducing digital residential parking permits for residents and their guests, available through the Riyadh Parking mobile app.

The app is linked to the national “Nafath” platform, enabling secure registration and access.

The initial rollout covers Al-Wurud neighborhood, with plans to expand to other areas near commercial streets in future phases.

The project uses advanced technology, including smart patrol vehicles equipped with automated license plate recognition (ALPR) cameras, to monitor parking violations both in commercial zones and surrounding neighborhoods.

Launched in August 2024, the Riyadh Parking Project is one of the largest smart parking initiatives globally. It aims to regulate over 140,000 non-paid residential parking spaces and manage 24,000 paid spots in commercial districts.

Phase one includes 12 zones in neighborhoods such as Al-Wurud, Al-Rahmaniyah, West Olaya, Al-Muruj, King Fahd, and Al-Sulaimaniah.

