Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has started the work on a new 850-m lane for vehicles travelling from Ras Al Khor Road towards Nad Al Hamar Intersection, near Nasser Bin Lootah Mosque, in addition to widening the storage lane at Nad Al Hamar Intersection for traffic approaching from Al Rebat Street and turning left towards Nad Al Hamar.

This step forms part of RTA’s drive to meet the needs and aspirations of residents and ongoing efforts to develop the road network along vital corridors.

The enhancements help ease traffic congestion from Ras Al Khor Road and Al Rebat Street towards Nad Al Hamar Intersection.

These traffic solutions form part of the 2025 Rapid Traffic Improvements, specifically the Summer 2025 Improvement Plan, which is scheduled for completion by the month end.

The plan aims to enhance traffic flow and road safety and improve the efficiency of the local road network in the area.

These improvements will contribute to better daily mobility and residents’ quality of life, while supporting RTA’s vision as The World Leader in Seamless and Sustainable Mobility, it stated.

With the addition of the new lane towards Nad Al Hamar Intersection, capacity will rise by 33%, from 4,800 to 6,400 vehicles per hour.

This improvement will reduce travel time from 15 minutes to 11 minutes, enhancing traffic flow towards Nad Al Hamar by up to 27%, particularly during the evening peak hours.

In addition, the expanded storage lane at Nad Al Hamar Intersection for traffic approaching from Al Rebat Street and turning left towards Nad Al Hamar will help reduce queuing at the intersection, ensuring smoother traffic flow towards Ras Al Khor Road.

The new expansion serves traffic bound for Nad Al Hamar and surrounding areas, particularly Al Rashidiya, Al Qusais, and Dubai International Airport, said the statement from RTA.

It will enhance connectivity between residential communities and key destinations, while supporting efficient traffic flow across both the main and local road networks.

