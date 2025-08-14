German container liner Hapag-Lloyd must seek to curb costs in response to profit declines in the first half of 2025 that partly resulted from start-up spending on the new Gemini cooperation with rival Maersk, it said on Thursday.

"We need to put more and more emphasis on the competitive cost structure a little earlier, certainly (that is) a priority over the next 12 to 18 months," said Chief Executive Rolf Habben Jansen in a call with analysts.

The company expects to achieve savings of $1 billion by 2026, roughly half of which will come as the Gemini deal will begin to pay off, he said.

