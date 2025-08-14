AMMAN — Commissioner of economic and Investment Affairs at the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) Muhammad Abdul-Wadud and a delegate visited on Wednesday Aqaba Company for Transport and Logistics services.

During the visit, Abdul-Wadud discussed the company's future projects in adding a value to enhance the "attractiveness" of Aqaba and contributes to achieving the vision of the Special Zone towards a "sustainable" smart city that combines modern infrastructure and quality services.

Chief Executive Officer of Aqaba Transport and Logistics Services Company, Khaled Abu Abdullah, said "the company manages a fleet of 51 buses, covering 86 per cent of the internal transport lines in Aqaba, which makes it the largest operator of public transport services in the city."

Abu Abdallah said "The company has achieved a remarkable growth in the number of passengers, reaching one million and 400 thousand passengers during the past year, with expectations that this number will increase during the current year, as a result of organising and updating the operational plan for public transport in Aqaba."

At the same time, he noted that this plan came as a result of cooperation between the ASEZA and the company, with the participation of the neighborhood committees in the city, which contributed to improving the "efficiency" of operation and expanding the scope of service to meet the needs of various segments of societies, according to ASEZA statement.

He indicated that the company is implementing a "comprehensive" future plan to develop transportation services in Aqaba, which includes switching to smarter operating and management systems through the launch of a smart passenger transport system, in addition to restructuring internal transport lines to expand coverage and modernise the current fleet of buses to raise the level of service provided to passengers.

Abu Abdullah revealed three qualitative projects within the future plan that will constitute a major leap in the transportation experience in Aqaba:

Having a new tourist "open-top buses" that allow visitors to enjoy open tours of the city's beaches and distinctive landmarks, and the launch of the "amphibious bus" that combines land and sea transport in a unique tourist experience that is the first of its kind in the Kingdom.

In addition to the operation of environmentally-friendly "electric buses" that contribute to reducing carbon emissions and promoting the trends of the green economy, stressing that these projects represent tourism products Integrated makes mobility a part of Part of the fun of visiting Aqaba

The visit concluded with a tour of the company's monitoring and control room, where the delegate was briefed on the systems of tracking and monitoring bus routes with cameras to ensure the safety of passengers and punctuality, praising the level of technology used and its role in raising the efficiency of operation.

