Saudi Arabia - The Saudi Ports Authority “Mawani” and Alissa Universal Motors — a subsidiary of Abdul Latif Alissa Holding Group — have signed an agreement to establish a logistics zone at King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam, with a total investment amounting to SR300 million.



The project includes development and construction works over an area exceeding 382,000 square meters for a duration of 20 years. The zone will be dedicated to import, storage, and re-export operations for vehicles and spare parts, in addition to a warehouse and storage yard.



The agreement was signed by Acting President of the Saudi Ports Authority Mazen bin Ahmed Al-Turki and Managing Director of Abdul Latif Alissa Holding Group Abdullah bin Abdulmohsen Alissa in the presence of several officials from both sides.



This initiative aligns with Mawani’s efforts within the framework of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy, which aims to position the Kingdom as a global logistics hub and a central link between three continents. It also seeks to deliver high-efficiency logistics services that support national development and empower Saudi Arabia’s economic and social ambitions in line with Saudi Vision 2030.



The logistics zone will offer several essential services, including ready-built warehouses spanning over 7,000 square meters for spare parts storage, and open-air storage yards with the capacity to accommodate more than 13,000 vehicles and trucks.



It is noteworthy that King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam recently won the “Port of the Year” award at the ShipTek Awards, in recognition of the remarkable achievements led by Mawani in developing the port’s infrastructure. This includes the development and operation of the port’s container terminals under a BOT (Build-Operate-Transfer) model, with investments exceeding SR7 billion. These efforts have increased the port’s container handling capacity by more than 120%, reaching 7.5 million TEUs.

