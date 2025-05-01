Muscat – Eighteen investment agreements worth over RO100mn were signed on Wednesday as part of efforts to expand Oman’s logistics sector and position the sultanate as a regional trade hub.

The deals were announced during Logistics Day 2025 celebrations held under the patronage of Sayyid Saud bin Hilal al Busaidi, Governor of Muscat, and attended by H E Saeed bin Hamood al Mawali, Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technology.

Organised by Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, the event focused on the theme ‘Logistics Technologies and Investment’ highlighting the growing role of advanced technologies in improving sectoral efficiency and competitiveness.

Agreements signed span ports, airports, transportation and warehousing, with several projects integrating smart technology. Among the key agreements were deals with Sohar Port for LNG infrastructure, with Oman Airports to set up a gold refinery and drone research academy, and with Oman SATS to provide discounts on logistics services worth up to 50% until December 31, 2025 supporting export and re-export of perishables.

On the occasion, Abdullah bin Ali al Busaidi, Acting Head of Oman Logistics Centre, said, “We aim for the logistics sector to become the second-largest contributor to Oman’s GDP.”

In 2024, the logistics sector generated RO2.25bn, accounting for 5.9% of Oman’s GDP. The target is to increase its contribution to RO36bn by 2040 under the Logistics Sector Strategy 2040, which focuses on market development, trade facilitation, operational efficiency, Omanisation and logistics technologies.

A major announcement during the event was the signing of a framework agreement for the National Port Community System, aimed at digitalising logistics operations, linking stakeholder platforms, and improving transparency and efficiency at ports and border checkpoints.

An initiative to promote e-bicycles and shared mobility was launched to improve first- and last-mile connectivity to Muscat and Salalah university campuses.

Other investments include LNG berth construction, dredging and supervision at Sohar Port, and development of a drone R&D centre, tech hub and customs warehouse at Muscat airport. Oman Airports signed a 12-year deal with Zahara Airport Services to manage the Muscat airport hotel.

Al Madina Logistics will expand Sohar Logistics Station and create a dedicated transport fleet for the energy sector. A new integrated bus station will be developed in Liwa in partnership with Mwasalat and the Governorate of North Batinah.

Darb Investment will launch a national freight management platform to streamline trucking and last-mile delivery, while Asyad Ports, in collaboration with O Bunkering, will introduce ship-fuelling at Port Sultan Qaboos.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

