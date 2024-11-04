Dubai Municipality has announced the adoption of a new business model in partnership with the private sector for managing its shared government centres. This initiative is part of ongoing government efforts to enhance collaboration with the private sector and ensure the highest level of service for clients. The Municipality has begun implementing this model at Al Kifaf Centre as the first phase of the project.

As a result of the new operational model, Al Kifaf Centre has achieved a 70% reduction in operational expenses and increased its operational efficiency. In 2024, the number of services offered by partners at the centre reached 123, reflecting a 98% increase compared to 2023. This expansion enhances responsiveness to customer needs and strengthens partnerships with relevant stakeholders.

This accomplishment marks a significant step in the Municipality's continuous efforts to improve customer experiences at shared government centres, ensuring smoother service delivery to the public, expediting transactions, and optimising government resources in line with the needs of partners from the government, semi-government, and private sectors at Al Kifaf Centre.

His Excellency Dawoud Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality, stated: "The journey of government work continues, enlightened by the wise vision of our esteemed leadership and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Head of the Executive Council of Dubai, to establish an integrated government system for delivering pioneering services. Our commitment to supporting partnerships with private sector institutions is reflected in the adoption of this new business model at the shared government centre, which embodies this vision."

Manal Bin Yaroof, Director of Customer Happiness at Dubai Municipality, added: "The Al Kifaf Centre has been reactivated in partnership with the private sector, offering a diverse package of 123 government, semi-government, and private sector services to clients, ensuring a comprehensive experience under one roof. It is noteworthy that the number of partners in the centre is continuously increasing, which will further enhance the services provided in the future."

Dubai Municipality regulations require that beneficiary entities occupying space in shared government centres adhere to exceptional service standards as outlined in the excellence programmes of Dubai government departments. The Municipality continuously evaluates the quality of services provided by these entities.

Work is currently underway on subsequent phases of the project to implement the new partnership model with the private sector across all shared government centres under Dubai Municipality, in line with efforts to assess customer service experiences and satisfaction to deliver the highest quality of services to all.