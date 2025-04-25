Dubai Holding Asset Management, the owner and operator of one of Dubai’s most extensive retail portfolios, has announced the official opening of Nad Al Sheba Mall, thus introducing a vibrant new lifestyle hub in the heart of Nad Al Sheba.

Designed as a mixed-use lifestyle destination, the 500,000 sq ft mall is set to house a selection of over 100 stores spanning fitness, retail, entertainment, F&B, healthcare, and supermarkets.

Nad Al Sheba Mall adds to Dubai Holding Asset Management’s dynamic retail portfolio, which features iconic malls like Nakheel Mall, Ibn Battuta, The Outlet Village, and Dragon Mart.

It also includes landmark destinations such as Bluewaters, JBR, and West Beach; and strategically located retail centres designed to foster connected communities and enhance convenience and quality of life across Dubai.-TradeArabia News Service

