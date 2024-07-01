Dubai Humanitarian, a leading global advocate for sustainable humanitarian practices, announces its strategic collaboration with fintech pioneer noqodi.

This partnership aims to revolutionise payment solutions within the community, marking a major shift towards more efficient, secure, and scalable digital transactions.

Through this strategic alliance, noqodi will foster a seamless journey towards a paperless, community-centric environment. By integrating noqodi's innovative payment solutions, Dubai Humanitarian will facilitate faster, easier, and more secure digital transactions for the organisations it hosts, thereby improving the overall experience for donors and recipients alike.

Speaking of the partnership, Giuseppe Saba, CEO and Board Member of Dubai Humanitarian, said, “At Dubai Humanitarian, we are committed to positively impacting humanity by enabling the global humanitarian community through innovation, collaboration, and connection. Our partnership with Noqodi represents a significant leap forward in our efforts. This collaboration will not only improve the efficiency of our transactions but also strengthen our ability to continue supporting communities around the world, through our network of partners and the Global Humanitarian Impact Fund.”

Commenting on this collaboration, Zahi Kallab, General Manager of noqodi, said, “It is an absolute honour to announce a ground-breaking collaboration between noqodi and Dubai Humanitarian, aimed at revolutionising the payment solutions that will efficiently impact the community support and ease its course of evolution. noqodi fosters a seamless journey towards a paperless, community-centric environment to help enhance the scalability of sustainability practices, facilitating faster, easier, and more secure digital transactions. This indicates noqodi’s commitment to supporting the society and simplifying the act of giving by empowering the evolution of payments and facilitating Dubai Humanitarian’s transition towards a more efficient and interconnected future.”