The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) has introduced seven new services under the UAE government’s Zero Bureaucracy initiative to enhance the sector’s growth and support the country’s competitiveness.

The services were launched in line with the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology, Operation 300bn, which aims to empower the industrial sector, boost competitiveness, localize supply chains and accelerate technological transformation. The move supports the government’s strategic direction to eliminate bureaucracy across its services.

The ministry formed a team dedicated to eliminating bureaucracy following the directive of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, to remove 2,000 unnecessary government procedures in a year. His Highness also called for a halving of procedure times and a re-engineering of procedures to help make the UAE government the best in the world.

Within MoIAT’s strategic goals and commitment to transparency, innovation and agility, the ministry is developing a smart, ecosystem of integrated services to support the industrial sector. From April to September 2024, a dedicated team is working concertedly to a stringent schedule to eliminate bureaucracy. This team is developing new service procedures and accelerating their implementation to step up the efficiency and effectiveness of services and ultimately drive improvements.

The ministry has hosted workshops recently to raise awareness internally and translate ideas into action in line with its commitment to 100% digital services in addition to acquiring feedback from the industrial community through the Customer Council initiative. These commitments align with the national direction to strengthen the private sector’s contributions to the national economy.

The ministry’s work is well aligned with Services 2.0, which was launched by the Emirates Program for Excellence in Government Services to support the UAE’s leadership in providing best-in-class customer experiences. This program falls within the framework of the UAE Government’s pledge to provide proactive, interconnected, and integrated digital services that meet the needs of the future and consider feedback from the customer.”

By simplifying procedures, the ministry aims to bolster investment attractiveness in the industrial sector. MoIAT has formed a Zero Bureaucracy committee with the aim of simplifying procedures for customers and companies while raising the levels of service provided to the industrial sector and enhancing the ministry’s services.