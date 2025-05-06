dnata, a global air and travel services provider, announced plans to deploy 800 new ground support equipment (GSE) units across its global network in 2025.

The rollout, valued at US$110 million, is part of the company’s broader investment strategy to further enhance operational performance and reduce emissions throughout its operations.

dnata’s new equipment will be delivered under long-term global framework contracts signed with leading manufacturers in 2024. These agreements, worth US$ 210 million, secure a steady supply of advanced, lower-emission equipment to support dnata’s growth and sustainability targets.

The 800 new units will be introduced across 10 countries, with the largest volumes allocated to UAE, Brazil, Italy, USA and Singapore, reflecting significant operational expansion this year in these markets.

Clive Sauvé-Hopkins, CEO – dnata Airport Operations, said, “Our continued significant investment in our modern fleet reflects both the scale of our expansion and our ambition to lead the industry in operational excellence and sustainability. We are accelerating the adoption of zero-, and low-emission technology wherever the infrastructure supports it - and where it is still developing, we proactively work with our partners to implement the most practical and forward-looking solutions.

"We take a long-term, data-driven approach and adapt to the realities on the ground. This is how we deliver strong performance, while reducing our carbon footprint for the benefit of our customers, people and communities.”

dnata’s global fleet strategy focuses on phasing out diesel engines and transitioning to electric, hybrid, or hydrogen-powered alternatives, tailored to the infrastructure and operational conditions of each location. As a result, more than 40% of dnata’s fleet is electric in key markets, including Italy, Switzerland, The Netherlands, and UK.

Besides, dnata actively engages with biofuel suppliers to reduce emissions. Most recently, it transitioned its entire non-electric fleet to biodiesel across its extensive operations in Dubai, delivering meaningful carbon reductions while maintaining operational excellence at one of the world’s leading transport and logistics hubs.

Operational efficiency is also a key focus of dnata’s strategy. It monitors fuel consumption across its GSE fleet using Vehicle Tracking Management systems; conducts logistics mapping exercises to ensure minimal distances are travelled airside; and optimises shifts and parking slots to avoid excessive fuel burn.