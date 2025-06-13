Riyadh: Saudia has inaugurated its first direct and scheduled flights from Riyadh to Vienna, the capital of Austria, according to a press release.

Launched in collaboration with the Air Connectivity Program (ACP), the strategic route aligns with Saudia’s successful seasonal operations from Jeddah and supports the airline’s international expansion efforts.

This move also backs the Saudi national carrier’s commitment to fostering global connectivity and enhancing access to key international destinations.

The new route operates four times weekly from King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh to Vienna International Airport.

Flights depart Riyadh under flight number SV153, with return flights from Vienna under SV152, scheduled on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday.

In line with the Saudi Vision 2030, Saudia continues to invest in its fleet and services to meet the growing demand for air travel. Its network spans more than 100 destinations across four continents.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

