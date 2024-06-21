Saudi Arabia’s top Marketing, Product, and Customer Experience Leaders came together to discuss how brands can revolutionise customer experiences to drive business growth and loyalty in Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030-led future. This remarkable initiative aims to diversify the economy and enhance the quality of services in the country, participants said at MoEngage’s 3rd Edition of #GROWTH Summit Riyadh.

Over 150 marketers and brand growth leaders attended the insight-packed summit with expert-led panel discussions, thought-provoking fireside chats, and awe-inspiring growth stories.

The experts also shed light on changing consumer behaviour, emerging customer experience technologies, and actionable strategies to stand strong in the highly competitive market.

Optimal customer experiences

As Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 boosts the Experience Economy, brands need to listen to, understand, and act on individual customer behaviour and experiences across both online and offline channels. An unwavering commitment to building optimal customer experiences and digital transformation is critical to aligning with initiatives like these.

Featuring customer experience leaders, marketing gurus, industry veterans, and CXOs from the country's top brands like Tim Hortons Middle East, Gathern, Nana, SAPTCO, Cari, Wafy, Cenomi and more, the summit gave attendees invaluable insights into future-proofing customer experience. Some of the key takeaways included:

Digital transformation and a keen focus on personalising customer experiences is key to building a business that thrives in a rapidly growing market with intense competition added to the already prevailing factors of price pressure from discounters, market disruption from newer online players, and increased price transparency for customers.

Personalisation at scale

Personalisation at scale often delivers a 1 to 2% lift in total sales for grocery companies and an even higher lift for other retailers, typically by driving up loyalty and share-of-wallet among already-loyal customers (for whom data are more abundant and response rates are higher).

The three cornerstones to successful digital transformation are building a culture of insights-led decision-making, a strong change management strategy, and an agile, scalable tech stack.

Unifying data across multiple channels, tailoring recommendations, customising messaging, and building dynamic web experiences are the highest-paying avenues for brands to personalise customer experience.

The secret to aligning business growth to Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 lies in ensuring consistently personalised experiences across physical and digital channels.

Leveraging advanced automation and hyper-personalisation is a sure-shot way of achieving growth rates as high as 300%. Gathern’s inspiring growth story, took attendees on a journey of how personalising every journey and recommendation based on the customer’s goal can result in conversion rates as high as 150% and 3X increase in confirmed bookings.

Path-breaking principles

The engaging summit didn’t just end with these knowledge-packed panel sessions, MoEngage also recognised and called out leading consumer brands that had implemented such path-breaking principles and reaped the benefits of their forward-thinking approach.

The Customer Engagement Excellence Awards Saudi Arabia 2024 celebrated customers who have supercharged their customer experience, engagement, retention, and customer lifetime value outcomes using the MoEngage Platform. Some of the winners included big names like:

*AMC Cinemas For “Most Innovative Customer Engagement”

*Alsaif Gallery for “Winning With Strategy”

*Othaim Markets for “Turning Data into Delight”

*Gathern for “Creating Customer Delight in Hospitality Industry”

*Panda Retail Company for “Creating Customer Delight in the Retail Industry”

*MDLBEAST for “Creating Customer Delight in the Entertainment Industry”

During the summit, MoEngage also announced a new array of products to empower brands to step up their Customer Engagement and Experience strategy. MoEngage Inform, a single API, that aims to help marketers and product owners create, manage, and deliver critical transactional alerts across multiple channels without Engineering bandwidth or support.

Web Personalisation suite

MoEngage launched a Web Personalisation suite, allowing brands to build personalised website experiences for anonymous visitors and customers using a visual, no-code builder. Lastly, they also spoke about the launch of their much-awaited Generative AI engine that combines the creative genius of Open AI (ChatGPT) with campaign performance to maximise engagement and deliver more impactful campaigns.

“We were truly honoured to host the 3rd edition of our successful #GROWTH Summit in a heritage-rich and forward-looking city like Riyadh. We are elated to see the overwhelmingly positive response from industry leaders in attendance. Seeing the audience resonate well with the array of insights we bring forth for each event is always a validation of the customer obsession we pride ourselves upon. With our customer portfolio in Saudi Arabia doubling, we have many more such events planned for the kingdom in the near future, all packed with expert-led panels, engaging fireside chats, and actionable growth stories,” said Kunal Badiani, Regional Vice President - Growth & Strategy, MoEngage.

