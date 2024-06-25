LOGIC Consulting, a leading EMEA consulting firm, has managed and executed over 1,800 consulting projects across various industries. With a strong presence in Egypt and offices in Cairo, Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dubai, LOGIC Consulting offers strategic guidance, corporate and family governance, digital transformation, and organizational development to help businesses achieve their goals.

Recently, Daily News Egypt interviewed Managing Partner Egypt, Maha Maalouf, to discuss the company’s business and its expansion plans.

What is LOGIC Consulting’s vision and approach?

LOGIC Consulting aims to expand its regional presence and establish itself as the premier consulting firm for medium-to-large family businesses, governments, and conglomerates. Our unwavering commitment lies in empowering clients throughout their organizational transformation journeys. We facilitate a seamless process that fosters institutionalization, ensures business sustainability, and drives growth.

To achieve these goals, we draw upon advanced methodologies and international best practices. Our comprehensive approach encompasses several key elements:

Strategic Planning: We collaborate closely with clients to craft strategic plans that align with their corporate vision. These plans serve as roadmaps for achieving long-term success.

Modernizing Management Practices: LOGIC assists companies in updating and optimizing their management practices. By embracing modern techniques, organizations can enhance efficiency and effectiveness.

Restructuring for Alignment: We guide companies through restructuring processes to better align with their strategic objectives. This alignment ensures that every facet of the organization contributes to overall success.

Strong Corporate Governance: At LOGIC, we recognize the critical role of corporate governance. We integrate robust frameworks that facilitate communication, compliance, and risk mitigation. These governance structures promote transparency and accountability.

In addressing our clients’ business challenges comprehensively, we have incorporated the following tools:

Digital Strategy Assessment (DRA) Tools: Our DRA tools identify gaps in the digital spectrum, enabling us to create effective digital strategies tailored to each client’s unique needs.

GRC (Governance, Risk, and Compliance) Frameworks: These frameworks enhance our service offerings by ensuring adherence to business and environmental sustainability compliance and reporting requirements.

Our collaborative efforts extend beyond LOGIC Consulting. We have established partnerships with prominent development agencies specializing in digital transformation and sustainability. While LOGIC oversees management aspects, our partners handle the technical intricacies, allowing us to deliver holistic solutions.

What is the size of LOGIC Consulting’s market share?

It’s challenging to assess LOGIC Consulting’s market share challenges due to the absence of standardised criteria for measuring market share in the consulting industry. However, LOGIC Consulting is recognized as a regional leader, known for exceptional quality, value-added services, and a successful track record. Our portfolio includes over 1,800 consulting projects across various industries, serving more than 1,000 esteemed businesses and institutions in Egypt and the broader EMEA region.”

Does LOGIC Consulting provide its services to companies looking for IPO?

At LOGIC, we support companies in their transformation and institutionalization journeys, regardless of their listing ambitions. It is crucial for companies to establish sound management practices to ensure business sustainability. Our role is to guide these businesses in setting up comprehensive systems and frameworks for their corporate strategies and governance, ensuring they are fully prepared if and when they decide to go public.

For companies interested in going public and aligning with rigorous listing rules and standards, we are dedicated to helping them navigate through these challenges. We have successfully guided some of our clients in the Saudi market to obtain regulatory approval from the CMA for listing their stocks on the Saudi Stock Exchange. This achievement involved orchestrating a corporate transformation, overhauling company strategy, and establishing management principles in line with stock listing regulations. This strategic intervention propelled the companies to achieve their strategic and governance objectives, paving the way for further growth and expansion.

What are the key projects LOGIC Consulting is focusing on in Egypt at present?

Our recent accomplishments include collaborating with a globally prominent producer of machine-woven carpets in Egypt. We are actively engaged in or have recently completed projects with a leading construction company, a top player in the snack production industry, several real estate development and master developers, healthcare providers, international insurance companies, automotive firms, and other clients across various sectors.

On the governmental side, we have undertaken assignments with multiple governmental bodies in the telecommunications, pharmaceutical, shipping, and logistics sectors. Additionally, we have engaged with international institutions such as the World Bank and GIZ on multiple projects related to feasibility studies, industry and market analysis, and more.

Globally, we worked with a UK company specializing in sustainability, focusing on water and wastewater management. We conducted a comprehensive study to support their decision on their market entry strategy to Egypt.

What is the time frame for delivering services to ministries and state agencies?

Project completion timelines vary based on the project scope. For instance, an institutional transformation project could extend from 9-12 months and involve strategy evaluation, design and planning, initiative updates, organizational restructuring, and establishing evaluation metrics, followed by the implementation and follow-up on the identified initiatives to ensure their timely execution. Other projects that tackle a specific need or challenge within the client’s business, such as feasibility and market studies, business plans, or market entry strategies, could be completed in 4-6 weeks.

What are LOGIC Consulting’s expansion plans in different markets?

Our objectives are focused on regional expansion, with a special emphasis on Saudi Arabia and the UAE. In Saudi Arabia, we are deepening our presence in the governmental sector and planning to tightly integrate our GRC (Governance, Risk, and Compliance) services to elevate our client offerings. In the UAE, we are reinforcing our presence through strategic partnerships and consortia with both private and government entities. Additionally, we are strengthening our partnerships with development agencies to enhance our ESG solutions and complement our service offerings.

Globally, and as previously mentioned, LOGIC has engaged in consultancy and advisory services to UK investors in the water and waste-water sector who wish to penetrate the Egyptian market. These efforts yielded positive results at the end of 2023, however with the slight slowed in the economic conditions in Egypt, in parallel, we aim at adopting a similar approach for UK investors wishing to enter the Saudi market.

