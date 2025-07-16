HAMBURG/PARIS: Algerian state grains agency OAIC has bought about 1 million metric tons of milling wheat in an international tender which closed on Tuesday, European traders said.

Several estimates of the purchase late on Tuesday evening were around 1.05 to 1.08 million tons, with volumes bought in Algerian tenders generally difficult to precisely assess.

Purchases were reported in a range, with buying reported at $253, $255 and $257 a metric ton, cost and freight (c&f) included, they said.

Most was bought at $257 a ton c&f, with only a couple of consignments believed to have been purchased at the lower prices, they said.

The wheat is optional origin, but first assessments were sourced from the Black Sea region, possibly including Ukraine, Russia and Bulgaria. Some could also be sourced from the Baltic Sea region, traders said.

Reports reflect assessments from traders, and further estimates of prices and volumes are possible later.

The wheat was sought for shipment in three periods from the main supply regions including Europe: September 16-30, October 1-15 and October 16-31, with the agency apparently deciding to skip purchases for the first half of September.

If sourced from South America or Australia, shipment is one month earlier.

Algeria is a vital customer for wheat from the European Union, especially France, but Russian and other Black Sea region exporters have been expanding strongly in the Algerian market. In its last reported tender on June 17, the OAIC bought an estimated 550,000 to 570,000 tons of milling wheat at around $244.50 to $245 a metric ton c&f. (Reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Gus Trompiz and Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris; Editing by Ros Russell, Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Leslie Adler)