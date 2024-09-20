Eleven new services for citizens and residents have been developed, Shaikh Hisham bin Abdulrahman Al Khalifa, Under-Secretary for Nationality, Passports and Residence Affairs (NPRA) at the Interior Ministry announced.

This is in line with the directives of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, to develop 500 services across 24 government entities. Shaikh Hisham highlighted the NPRA’s collaboration with the Ministerial Committee for Information and Communications Technology, chaired by Interior Minister General Shaikh Rashid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa.

Through this partnership, nine new services have been successfully developed for citizens and residents, with two additional services currently in progress.The initiative focuses on simplifying procedures, transitioning to fully electronic submissions, and improving service quality, efficiency and its contribution to economic growth, he added.

The newly developed services include issuing replacement passports for lost or damaged ones, passport delivery within Bahrain, emergency travel documents, expedited passport replacement and replacement passports for those outside the kingdom. Shaikh Hisham said that these improvements had been made in issuing, renewing or cancelling residency permits, alongside offering grace periods for residents whose permits have expired.Shaikh Hisham further noted the NPRA’s goal was of achieving 100 per cent electronic services, reducing required documents by 50pc, and simplifying application processes to enhance user experience.

