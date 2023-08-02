Bahrain’s Labour Fund (Tamkeen) has signed a deal with Canadian training provider Think Tank Training Centre to train 72 Bahrainis in 3D visualisation and video game development.

The training aims to provide the local market with qualified talent specialised in visual effects, sound engineering, animations and more in demand skills related to the field. This initiative comes in line with Tamkeen’s plan to train Bahrainis and upskill them in high potential sectors to enhance their competitiveness locally and internationally.

The Bahraini trainees will attend an immersive 16-month programme to learn about character design and visual effects for films and video games, while also building various specialised skills in the field through a custom online learning management system and portal.

Continuous training

The Think Tank team will continue to work with the trainees after they complete the programme to identify training opportunities in prestigious international companies to implement the skills they learned through their training.

Maha Mofeez, Chief Executive of Tamkeen emphasised the importance of developing the skills and competencies of the national workforce and providing them with quality training opportunities in the creative industries sector. She stated: “This partnership with Think Tank will help us stay abreast of market changes and provide Bahraini talent with the skills required to compete within the creative industries sector both locally and internationally, especially in the rapidly growing gaming and film industry.”

She added: “We continue our commitment of driving economic growth in the kingdom by focusing on upskilling the national workforce to help them become the first choice of employment for the private sector.”

Chief Executive Officer of Think Tank, Marty Hasselbach, said: “According to a survey we conducted, we found 600 Bahrainis interested in training in the video gaming field such as 3D, animation, game development and sound engineering, which shows the readiness of Bahraini youth to establish careers in this growing sector.”

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).