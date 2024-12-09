Egypt - Foundever, a global leader in customer experience services, has partnered with Egypt’s Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA) to expand its operations in the country with a €65m investment over the next four years.

This expansion includes the growth of its Cairo-based centers in Nasr City and Maadi Technology Park, as well as the establishment of a new center in Luxor.

The initiative is expected to create 5,000 new job opportunities, reflecting Foundever’s commitment to Egypt’s dynamic outsourcing sector.

The agreement was formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by Ahmed Elzaher, CEO of ITIDA, and Mina Wahba, President of Foundever Egypt, in the presence of key officials, including Egypt’s Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Amr Talaat.

Talaat praised Foundever’s decision to establish a new center in Luxor, highlighting its confidence in Egyptian talent and the growing appeal of Egypt as a global outsourcing hub. He emphasized the Ministry’s ongoing efforts to enhance the investment climate, improve digital infrastructure, and launch specialized training programs to prepare skilled talent for the industry’s evolving demands.

The MoU outlines a strategic framework for expanding Egypt’s role in the export-oriented outsourcing sector. Foundever will focus on delivering customer support, technical assistance, and sales services to global markets, utilizing the country’s multilingual and technically skilled workforce. Currently, Foundever Egypt serves clients across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, the Americas, and Canada in 14 languages, including English, French, German, Spanish, and Arabic.

ITIDA CEO Ahmed Elzaher remarked, “Foundever’s expansion is a testament to Egypt’s rising global status as a hub for outsourcing and cross-border IT services. This partnership reinforces our efforts to make Egypt a leader in digital services, supporting the country’s ambitious economic and digital transformation goals.”

Foundever Egypt’s operations have grown by 115% since 2023, solidifying its position as a key player in the Egyptian outsourcing market. The Luxor center, slated to open in early 2025, represents a milestone in the company’s strategy to extend its footprint beyond Cairo and harness the potential of talent in Upper Egypt.

Benedetta Miranda, General Manager of Multilingual Services at Foundever, highlighted the company’s dedication to creating job opportunities and empowering Egyptian youth. She also underscored the company’s support for initiatives like the Freelance Mama program, which helps mothers re-enter the workforce.

Foundever’s investment aligns with Egypt’s Vision 2030, furthering the country’s ambitions to become a global hub for business services. With operations in 45 countries and a workforce of over 150,000, Foundever is committed to leveraging technology-driven solutions to enhance its clients’ operations worldwide.

During the MoU signing, discussions focused on advancing training programs for freelancers and women’s economic empowerment, reinforcing the Ministry’s efforts to prepare youth and women for roles in the global digital economy. The Luxor center represents the beginning of Foundever’s broader strategy to expand its presence across Egypt, supporting both local communities and the nation’s economic development goals.

