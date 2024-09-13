The Oman Society for Human Resource Management (OSHRM), has entered into a strategic alliance with Elevatus, a global leader in AI-driven recruitment technology to augment the national digitalisation drive.

This alliance will, besides aiding in Oman's digital transformation, will also empower businesses to optimise their talent acquisition strategies and achieve sustainable growth, according to the representatives of OSHRM.

Speaking to the Observer, Faisal al Siyabi, CEO of OSHRM said that the partnership will simplify recruitment processes and boost Omani institutions' readiness for a digitally transformed future, in line with the goals of Oman Vision 2040.

"At OSHRM, we are committed to adopting best practices and reliable technologies to enhance human resource management in the Sultanate of Oman. By leveraging Elevatus' technology, we are committed to supporting businesses across Oman in achieving their strategic goals. This partnership aligns seamlessly with Oman Vision 2040, which prioritises technological advancement and economic diversification," he said.

He further said that Elevatus' cutting-edge solutions, powered by advanced artificial intelligence, offer a comprehensive suite of tools designed to revolutionise the recruitment landscape. From automated candidate screening and video assessments to streamlined onboarding processes, Elevatus enables organisations to attract top talent, reduce time-to-hire, and enhance overall HR efficiency.

"Elevatus is proud to join forces with OSHRM to support Oman's digital transformation," added Yara Burgan, CEO of Elevatus. "Our AI-powered solutions will help organisations streamline their recruitment processes, improve candidate experience, and make data-driven decisions to achieve sustainable success." In what is known as marking a milestone in the Omanisation and digital transformation drives, this strategic partnership between OSHRM and Elevatus underscores the commitment of both organisations to driving innovation and excellence in human resources management.

"By harnessing the power of technology, Oman can position itself as a global leader in talent acquisition and workforce development," added Faisal.

