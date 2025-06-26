Arab Finance: Career 180, the leading EdTech and Recruitment platform in the Middle East and North Africa, has launched its first Europe Career Summit 2025, as per an emailed press release.

The summit was held at the prestigious Presidential Verdala Palace in Malta, in collaboration with SuperCharger Ventures, and in parallel with FESTA Week celebrations.

It was launched in partnership with key Maltese institutions, including the Directorate for Digital Literacy and Transversal Skills at the Ministry for Education, the American University of Malta, and Malta Enterprise.

MOUNT Communication served as the official PR & Communication Partner for the event.

This European edition marks the platform’s transformation from a regional platform into a global player in career development, building on its proven track record in Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

Shrouk Alaa Eldin, Co-founder and CEO of Career 180, said: "The Europe Career Summit represents a true embodiment of our vision to build a global employment network that empowers youth and connects them with job markets that value their skills."

"The summit’s content was carefully curated to address the evolving needs of the European labor market, with a focus on key emerging sectors such as artificial intelligence, digital transformation, and esports, all of which require future-ready skills and adaptability,” she added.

“At a time when 60% of companies in our region struggle to find qualified talent, and nearly 25% of youth remain unemployed, we see this as a critical gap that must be bridged through sustained cross-market collaboration,” Alaa Eldin noted.

The event welcomed a distinguished lineup of speakers and experts, including Neil Attard, Director of Digital Literacy and Transversal Skills at the Ministry for Education, and Michelle Vassallo Pulis, Senior Manager, People & Purpose at Deloitte.

Chris Cachia, Co-Founder of Bloxx Bureau, Kersten Chircop, Business Development Director at GMR, Francis Ghersci, Head of Creative at Stargate Studios Malta, and Neity Maddock, Investment Promotion & Trade Delegation Specialist, also attended the event.

Founded in 2017, Career 180 utilizes a Learning Management System (LMS) powered by SaaS technology, offering over 300 recorded courses led by top industry experts.

To date, it has reached more than one million learners and is currently working toward connecting 50,000 youth with decent job opportunities.

Europe Career Summit 2025 is the first step in Career 180’s global expansion roadmap, designed to export its proven model to new markets and enhance the visibility of Arab talent in the global workforce.