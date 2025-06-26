Kuwait - The Council of Ministers, chaired by His Highness Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Prime Minister, approved on Tuesday a draft decree-law concerning international judicial cooperation in criminal matters. The measure is set to be submitted to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah for endorsement.

The draft decree-law aims to establish a clear legal framework for facilitating international judicial cooperation, particularly in combating cross-border crimes and recovering criminal proceeds. It reaffirms Kuwait's commitment to fulfilling its international obligations in the fight against transnational crime.

According to the Cabinet statement, the proposed law addresses practical challenges that have emerged due to the lack of comprehensive legislation governing requests for international judicial assistance. This includes various forms of cooperation such as extradition, mutual legal assistance, and the transfer of convicted individuals.

The government emphasized that the initiative aligns with Kuwait’s participation in a broad range of international, regional, and bilateral agreements related to judicial cooperation. The new legal framework is expected to enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of Kuwait’s legal collaboration with other nations.

