Muscat: The Youth and Human Resources Committee conducted field visits to Takatuf Petrofac Oman and the Oman Energy Institute.

The visits aimed to assess the implementation of training programmes and their alignment with employment needs in Oman’s energy sector.

The delegation was led by Younis Ali Al-Mandhari, head of the Committee, in the presence of their Excellencies members of the committee.

During the visit to Takatuf Petrofac Oman, the Committee met with executive officials and training programme supervisors.

Through a detailed presentation, the Institute highlighted its key training disciplines, including equipment mechanics, oil facility operations, industrial welding, and occupational safety technologies.

The presentation also reviewed programme completion rates and the absorption of institute graduates into energy and industrial projects.

The delegation toured the technical workshops and specialised laboratories.

The Committee members observed the simulation environments used in training, along with the advanced equipment and technologies employed at the Institute, such as smart control systems and field-based engineering inspection tools.

The Committee commended the Institute’s comprehensive training framework and its effective integration of theoretical and practical learning.

At the second stop, the delegation visited the Oman Energy Institute, where institute officials welcomed them.

The Committee reviewed the academic and vocational programmes offered, which cover fields such as electrical engineering, renewable energy, energy efficiency, and oil and gas technology.

The Institute also provides internationally accredited specialised courses in various energy-related disciplines.

The members discussed the challenges of aligning training outcomes with labour market demands and emphasised the importance of regularly updating curricula to keep pace with global transformations in the energy sector particularly the shift toward clean and sustainable energy.

Younis Ali Al-Mandhari stressed that these visits reflect the Committee’s commitment to supporting initiatives that develop the capabilities of Omani youth.

He reaffirmed the importance of specialised training as a key driver for national human resource development.

The Committee, he noted, will issue recommendations to enhance the quality and effectiveness of training programmes and ensure their alignment with national development priorities.

