The Kuwait government moves to strengthen safeguards in the Nationality Law.

KUWAIT CITY, July 7: Amendments to several articles of the Kuwaiti Nationality Law are expected to be approved soon as part of the government’s ongoing efforts to safeguard the national identity from any tampering, according to a report by Al-Qabas newspaper.

A government source confirmed that the proposed changes are currently under review by the Council of Ministers, with approval anticipated in the near future.

The source emphasized that the Supreme Committee for Investigating Kuwaiti Citizenship works daily to scrutinize all citizenship documents without exception, aiming to identify any violators or forgers. The investigation process is ongoing and closely supervised by First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Al-Yousef, who has issued strict directives to arrest anyone found to have obtained citizenship through manipulation, fraud, or forgery.

In a related update, the source revealed that approximately 29,000 individuals have filed grievances with the Cabinet’s Grievance Committee concerning the withdrawal, revocation, or loss of Kuwaiti citizenship.

Established by the Cabinet on March 11, the Grievance Committee for Withdrawal, Revocation, and Loss of Kuwaiti Citizenship is headed by Counselor Ali Al-Dhubaibi. The committee operates 24/7, including official holidays, ensuring that all complainants have easy and convenient access to submit their grievances.

Additionally, the committee provides assistance to individuals encountering difficulties in submitting grievances through the electronic portal by offering support via designated contact numbers.

The formation of this committee reflects the government’s commitment to transparency and fairness, offering a platform for those affected by citizenship decisions to have their grievances heard and thoroughly examined.

