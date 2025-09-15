KUWAIT CITY - The Ministry of Commerce and Industry has issued Resolution No. (168) of 2025, regulating freelance business activities and governing companies engaged in freelance, micro-business, and special nature activities.

The resolution outlines conditions for obtaining a license to practice self-employment activities:

The applicant must establish a single-person company.

The company founder must be the manager, a natural Kuwaiti citizen with full legal capacity, and must not have been convicted by a final judgment restricting freedom for a felony or crime involving honor and trust unless rehabilitated.

The license holder must be at least 21 years old, unless authorized by the court to practice commerce.

The license holder must provide a valid address, post office box, or email registered with the Public Authority for Civil Information.

If the chosen address is a private residence, approval from the property owner is required.

Proof of payment of the prescribed licensing fee must be submitted.

The license holder must sign a pledge according to the prescribed form.

The license holder must not deal with materials harmful to the environment or public health and safety as defined by competent authorities.

Additional documentation may be required by decisions from the Minister of Commerce or his authorized representative.

The license is valid for four years and may cover more than one freelance business activity under the following conditions:

Added activities must qualify as self-employment.

Added activities must be similar, complementary, necessary, or related to the originally licensed activity.

