KUWAIT CITY - The Public Authority for Civil Information (PACI) has released detailed guidelines specifying the procedures and required documents for expatriates to update their residential lease information.

The initiative is part of PACI’s broader efforts to improve the accuracy of national records and ensure compliance with housing and civil regulations.

The new framework covers three main scenarios: change in property ownership, change in residential address, and properties under mortgage.

This move is in line with the Kuwaiti government’s ongoing plan to regulate the real estate sector and simplify administrative processes for both citizens and residents.

1. Change of Tenant’s Address (New Residence)

This case applies when a tenant relocates to a new residence and needs to update their address in PACI records.

Required Documents:

New Lease Contract : A valid residential lease agreement in the tenant’s name. If the lease is under the spouse’s name, this is acceptable when dependent children are included in the residence file.

: A valid residential lease agreement in the tenant’s name. If the lease is under the spouse’s name, this is acceptable when dependent children are included in the residence file. Property Ownership Deed or Electricity Bill : A copy of the property ownership certificate or a recent electricity bill issued in the name of the tenant or their legal representative.

: A copy of the property ownership certificate or a recent electricity bill issued in the name of the tenant or their legal representative. Declaration of Accuracy : A signed statement confirming that all provided information is correct and authentic.

: A signed statement confirming that all provided information is correct and authentic. Proof of Identity: A copy of the tenant’s valid passport for verification.

2. When Both the Lease and Electricity Meter Are in the Same Name

This applies when the lease contract and the electricity meter are both registered under the same individual, and an address update is required.

Required Documents:

Registered Lease Contract: A lease agreement in the tenant’s (or spouse’s) name, including the complete property automated number.

A lease agreement in the tenant’s (or spouse’s) name, including the complete property automated number. Recent Electricity Bill : A bill issued within the last month to confirm active residency.

: A bill issued within the last month to confirm active residency. Declaration of Accuracy : A signed statement confirming the correctness of the submitted data.

: A signed statement confirming the correctness of the submitted data. Proof of Identity: A copy of the tenant’s passport for identity verification.

3. When the Property Is Under a Mortgage

This applies to properties currently under mortgage and requires coordination between the tenant and the lending bank.

Required Documents:

Property Deed Copy : A clear copy of the property ownership deed registered in the mortgagor’s name, including the deed number and the full automated property number.

: A clear copy of the property ownership deed registered in the mortgagor’s name, including the deed number and the full automated property number. Bank Authorization Letter : An official letter from the mortgage bank granting approval to proceed with updating the property data.

: An official letter from the mortgage bank granting approval to proceed with updating the property data. Declaration of Accuracy: A signed statement attesting to the accuracy of all submitted information.

A signed statement attesting to the accuracy of all submitted information. Proof of Identity: A copy of the tenant’s valid passport for verification.

PACI underscored the importance of keeping residential information accurate and up to date, stressing that doing so helps tenants and property owners access housing and civic services without interruption. The authority also warned that outdated or incorrect data may lead to legal complications or service delays.

Applicants are advised to carry the original versions of all documents for verification purposes when submitting their requests at PACI centers.

