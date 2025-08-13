KUWAIT CITY: The Ministry of Interior has confirmed that the issuance of tourist visas is open to all nationalities, provided applicants meet the specified conditions. Lists of approved countries and eligible professions are reviewed periodically in line with global indicators.

Colonel Abdulaziz Al-Kandari, from the Ministry’s Residency Affairs Sector, stated that the move aims to attract more visitors to Kuwait and offer them a distinctive tourism experience. He explained that there are four identified categories eligible for the tourist visa, each with multiple options and specific requirements.

On family visit visas, Al-Kandari told Kuwait TV that expats can now bring their family members to Kuwait without the previously required minimum salary condition. The eligibility has also been expanded beyond spouses and children, allowing applications for relatives up to the fourth degree of kinship and the third degree by marriage.

He highlighted that, unlike the previous system, the updated process no longer requires visitors to travel via Kuwait’s national carrier. Additionally, the visa application process has undergone full digital transformation through the launch of the “Kuwait Visa” platform, developed in cooperation with the General Administration of Information Systems.

Arab Times | © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

