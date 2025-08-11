PHOTO
Doha: Kuwait officially starts allowing residents of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries to obtain a tourist visa on arrival, announced First Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister of Kuwait, HE Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah
The decision was announced on Sunday via the publication of the official gazette Kuwait Alyoum, according to local media.
This will permit any foreigner national residing inside a GCC country and holding a valid residency permit to get access to Kuwaiti soil.
According to the decision, applicants must hold a residence permit in a GCC country valid for at least six months to qualify for the visa-on-arrival issuance.
The visitors will be issued a tourist visa on arrival directly at the port of entry.
This measure, which will be taking effect immediately, follows a 2008 regulation governing the entry to GCC countries for tourism purposes.
