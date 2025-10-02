Muscat – The Consumer Protection Authority (CPA) announced that it has recovered more than RO 22,861 in favour of consumers harmed by breaches of contract by two travel and tourism offices.

In 14 separate cases, the offices failed to deliver agreed tourism services, prompting affected consumers to file complaints. Judicial rulings ordered the companies to refund the amounts due.

The CPA confirmed that this reflects its ongoing efforts to protect consumer rights, ensure market transparency, and uphold the principles of governance and accountability outlined in Oman Vision 2040.

The authority urged consumers to verify that they deal only with licensed travel offices and to retain all documents and contracts as legal proof in case of disputes.

