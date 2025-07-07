Egypt has increased the value of an optional insurance policy covering accidents for its nationals abroad to EGP 250,000, a 150% rise, and has expanded its eligibility to all expatriate workers and their families, authorities said.

The policy, developed in cooperation between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigration and the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA), will be implemented in July 2025. It aims to integrate Egyptians working abroad and their families into social protection networks, according to an FRA statement.

The increase raises the insurance payout from EGP 100,000 in cases of death and total disability.

Egypt’s Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said the proposal reflects the state’s full commitment to protecting the rights of Egyptian citizens abroad and providing a safety net for them and their families. He said the effort is part of a comprehensive vision to connect Egyptians abroad with their home country through tangible services.

The ministry will continue to cooperate with the FRA and other relevant bodies to develop more mechanisms to protect the rights of Egyptians abroad, Abdelatty added.

Mohamed Farid, chairperson of the FRA, said the policy was a successful model of cooperation between state institutions. He said the authority is constantly working to enhance financial inclusion and develop the insurance sector to support the national economy.

Previously, the policy was restricted to those holding official work permits. The eligibility has now been expanded to include all Egyptians working abroad and their families for the first time.

Ambassador Nabil Habashi, Deputy Foreign Minister for Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates’ Affairs said the changes were a response to requests made by Egyptians abroad during a conference last year and through ongoing communication. He said expanding the policy’s coverage was an important step towards establishing “insurance justice.”

According to the policy, Egyptians abroad without work permits can subscribe via the managing consortium’s website, mobile application, or WhatsApp. The policy provides financial protection in the event of natural death, accidental death, or an accident causing permanent total disability while abroad.

In cases of natural death, the consortium will cover the actual cost of repatriating the remains, up to a maximum of 250,000 pounds. If the deceased is buried abroad, the consortium will pay an amount equivalent to the cost of repatriation.

In the event of accidental death, the consortium will bear the actual costs of repatriation, and the remaining amount of the 250,000-pound payout will be distributed to the legal heirs. To be covered, the insured person must be between 18 and 70 years of age at the time of the incident.

