RIYADH — The General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat) announced that it started implementing a new initiative allowing the extension of all expired visit visas—regardless of type or designation—for the purpose of final departure from Saudi Arabia.



The grace period began on 1 Muharram 1447 AH, corresponding to June 26, 2025 and the visa holders will have 30 days to regularize their status after paying all applicable fees and penalties to facilitate their exit from the Kingdom.



The initiative is accessible through the “Tawasul” service on the Ministry of Interior’s “Absher” electronic platform.



Jawazat urged all the concerned beneficiaries to take advantage of this limited-time opportunity before the expiry of the deadline.

