South Africa has one of the world’s highest rates of burnout and other unaddressed mental health conditions in the workplace. Health economists have estimated that this costs our economy more than R160bn a year due to high absenteeism, low productivity, poor performance, high staff turnover and premature death that can be attributed to poor mental health.

While employee wellness programmes have been institutionalised across many South African workplaces, there has been a lack of measurement, and of scientific validation, that these initiatives are effectively addressing widespread mental health challenges. A new collaboration between the Gordon Institute of Business (GIBS) and October Health is filling this gap by introducing the country’s first evidence-based Workplace Well-being Index Report.

According to Alon Lits, co-founder of October Health the importance of this innovation cannot be overlooked by South African employers. He says, “This report is a vital tool in helping organisations measure what truly matters – the well-being of their employees. By providing an empirically tested benchmark, we can help South African businesses make informed decisions that support both mental health and productivity. This is a game-changer for companies committed to fostering positive work cultures and healthy workplaces.”

The Workplace Well-being Index Report provides a comprehensive analysis of mental, emotional, social, and financial well-being, offering a first-ever in-depth look at the factors affecting workplace satisfaction and productivity by industry, income levels, and demographics. The first report generated by the new Workplace Well-being Index will be presented at a launch event at the GIBS Business School in Johannesburg on 30 October 2024 to coincide with South Africa’s Mental Health Awareness Month.

Alison Reid, head of the PAL (Personal Applied Learning) Programme at GIBS says, “We cannot improve what we don’t measure. The 2024 Workplace Well-being Index Report is a crucial first step in setting clear standards that organisations can use to drive positive change and support employee well-being in targeted ways. This is first-of-its-kind data that will provide attendees with access to detailed, validated insights that span across multiple sectors, providing a clear understanding of the key issues influencing workplace well-being. The launch event includes expert panel discussions led by industry leaders and mental health experts that will provide actionable strategies for HR practitioners and business leaders to integrate insights into their business operations.”

Other highlights of the event include the presentation of sector-specific findings that spotlight unique challenges and solutions across industries, from retail to finance. Key well-being metrics provide verified data related to mental and emotional health, financial stressors, and other critical elements impacting workplace satisfaction and retention. Experts will present proactive solutions including immediate steps that organisations can take to boost employee well-being and create a more engaged and resilient workforce.

Reid concludes, “Our combined vision is to drive positive, measurable change. This index report is more than a diagnosis—it’s a toolkit for building healthier, more engaged workplaces across South Africa. It signals a new era of prioritising mental health in the workplace. As more organisations acknowledge the direct correlation between employee wellbeing and business performance, the Workplace Well-being Index Report provides a pathway for businesses to assess and improve their internal cultures, and ultimately, their business performance.”

Workplace Well-being Index Report launch hosted by GIBS and October Health takes place:

Date: 30 October 2024

Time: 8.30am – 10.30am

Venue: GIBS Business School, Johannesburg





