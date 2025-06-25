LUANDA - The top U.S. diplomat for Africa on Tuesday dismissed allegations of unfair U.S. trade practices and said that funding delays would not derail a key railway project connecting Angola, Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

African Union officials on Monday questioned how Africa could deepen trade ties with the United States under what they called "abusive" tariff proposals and tightening visa conditions largely targeting travellers from Africa.

"There is no visitation ban," Ambassador Troy Fitrell said during a press conference at the U.S.-Africa Business Summit in Luanda. He said that U.S. consulates continue issuing visas regularly, although some now come with shorter validity periods due to concerns over overstays.

Several African business and political leaders have raised concerns about a sharp drop in visa approvals, particularly for travellers from West Africa, since late 2023.

Washington's tariff plans have also added to cooling diplomatic ties with African countries, as some economies — including Lesotho and Madagascar — warned that even a baseline 10% levy could threaten critical exports such as apparel and minerals.

But Fitrell said that the proposed U.S. import tariffs were not yet implemented, and negotiations were ongoing to create a more reciprocal trading environment, including through the renewal of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA).

The initiative grants qualifying African nations duty-free access to the U.S. market and is due to expire in September.

Fitrell also reaffirmed his country's commitment to the Lobito Corridor railway project, which links Angola's coast to copper-rich Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

"It's not at risk," he said of the initiative, describing it as a "win-win" for U.S. investors and African economies, and underscoring its significance for regional integration.

The Trump administration has axed swaths of U.S. foreign aid for Africa, as part of a plan to curb spending it considers wasteful.

Angolan President João Lourenço, addressing more than 2,000 government and business leaders at the summit, said U.S. companies should shift from aid to investment-driven partnerships.

"It is time to replace the logic of aid with the logic of investment and trade," Lourenço said, urging diversification into sectors such as automotive manufacturing, shipbuilding, tourism, cement, and steel production.