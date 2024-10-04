South Africa's second-biggest grocery group Spar has appointed Moegamat Reeza Isaacs as chief financial officer with effect from Wednesday, 1 January 2025, the company said in a statement on Thursday, 3 October 2024.

Isaacs was the group finance director of upmarket retailer and Spar competitor Woolworths Holdings Limited from 2013 to 2023.

"Isaacs has strong strategic and operational finance experience that will add considerable value to the company," Spar said in the statement.

He succeeds Mark Godfrey, whose decision to retire was announced in June this year. Godfrey will step back from his role as group chief financial officer on Thursday, 31 December, 2024.

All rights reserved. © 2022. Bizcommunity.com Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

