While retailers across the country were busy trading as usual, a historic milestone was quietly unfolding – one that could redefine the future of retail not just in South Africa but globally. A handful of determined leaders gathered in Sandton to formalise a groundbreaking alliance to professionalise the retail industry from the ground up.

In a landmark moment for the retail sector, Regenesys Corporate Education and the Retail Institute of South Africa (Risa) have signed a strategic partnership aimed at elevating retail from a fallback employment option to a respected and aspirational career path. The signing ceremony, hosted at Regenesys' Sandton campus, was attended by key leadership from both organisations, marking what may well be remembered as a pivotal moment in the history of retail education.

This collaboration is more than a typical academic partnership – it represents a systemic shift. As Nazim Cassim, founder of Risa, stated:

"We are deeply committed to creating structured and recognised pathways for retail professionals to grow and thrive in the sector. With Regenesys, we've found a partner that shares our vision and has the global reach and academic depth needed to deliver on it."

The partnership follows an extensive evaluation of prospective academic institutions. Regenesys was selected for its innovative learning platforms, global footprint, and proven capability to scale industry-relevant education.

A vital outcome of this collaboration is the integration of the Risa Designation Implementation Toolkit into Regenesys' academic framework. This ensures that each professional designation will be underpinned by an accredited academic qualification, offering learners a complete and credible development pathway from entry-level to executive leadership positions. The model also embeds digital credentials, continuous professional development (CPD), and alignment with QCTO, SAQA, and industry standards.

"At Regenesys, we empower conscious leaders," said Indherani Reddy, group chief operating officer of Regenesys Business School. "Our partnership with Risa enables us to extend this ethos into the retail landscape, which 2024 represented 20.7% of employment in SA. Providing relevant and accessible learning that's both recognised and transformative is central to our focus as Regenesys."

In a bold move to cement accountability and long-term alignment, Risa has established a Joint Governance Committee chaired by Mobashra Cassim, Risa's co-founder and group legal liaison. This body will oversee the integration of frameworks, ensuring ethical implementation and responsiveness to the sector's evolving needs.

"This is not just a curriculum alignment exercise," said Mobashra Cassim. "We're building the governance architecture that will shape the next generation of retail leaders – grounded in ethics, innovation, and measurable competence."

Adding academic weight to the moment, Dr Vivian William, co-founder of Regenesys, expressed his full support and shared his fondest moments of the institute at the ceremony, highlighting the gravity of this partnership.

"This partnership is timely and visionary. The Regenesys board is fully behind this strategic direction, and I applaud the team for contributing to a turning point in retail education and this unique partnership."

Notably, this shift also opens the door to school leavers entering directly into a professionalised retail career – a significant departure from past norms where retail was seen as a temporary or secondary job choice. The new pathway invites students from matric into structured, respected, and rewarding career journeys.

While unable to attend the signing ceremony due to international travel commitments, Tom Mkhwanazi, CEO of the Wholesale and Retail Sector Education and Training Authority (W&R SETA), extended his congratulations on the partnership: "This is a significant milestone for the retail industry in South Africa. We are proud to support Risa's efforts in driving industry-relevant skills development, and we look forward to seeing the impact of this partnership unfold."

Joel Dikgole, chairman of the Risa Board, was also in attendance, affirming the board's full commitment to advancing retail as a formally recognised profession.

Transforming retail from "Payslip to Purpose"

This partnership represents more than an academic handshake for South African retailers – it's a practical game changer. With over 100,000 new retail jobs added in the last year alone and leading retailers like Shoprite and Pick n Pay employing a combined 250,000+ individuals, the sector is vast yet undervalued. Millions are invested in fragmented training programmes that rarely lead to lasting career growth each year. This partnership redirects that investment into structured, accredited pathways that enhance skills and morale.

Employers will benefit from improved retention, better service delivery, and a workforce that perceives purpose beyond the payslip. With Risa's designations encompassing all levels, from entry-level cashiers to c-suite directors, this is a professional ladder designed for the entire sector, not just the privileged few. Adding Risa's mandatory Continuing Professional Development (CPD) framework ensures that retail workers remain certified, competitive, and continuously advancing. This is how we transition retail from high turnover to high performance – from overlooked jobs to lifelong professions.



- The top retailers, Shoprite, Pick n Pay, Woolworths, and Mr Price, now collectively employ over 300,000 people, including 163,000 at Shoprite and 90,000 at Pick n Pay, with Mr Price contributing an additional 32,000+.



- Retail sales are increasing, with formal retail growing by 2.5% year-on-year in 2024 and 7% growth in early 2025, indicating market optimism and rising consumer demand. Risa has already secured strategic agreements with leading key retailers. While it continues to finalise these partnerships, this collaboration with Regenesys marks the beginning of a new chapter where retail becomes a career of choice rather than chance.

All rights reserved. © 2022. Bizcommunity.com Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).