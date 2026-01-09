A new water project near Glencore’s Rhovan Operation in Rustenburg will significantly increase the water supply capacity and double the current demand, enabling a future total supply of up to 46 megalitres for communities in the area over the next 25 years. The project is a collaboration between Magalies Water, Glencore, the Bakwena Ba Mogopa partnership, and the Rustenburg Local Municipality.

The 23,4km pipeline will transport water from the Kortbegrip reservoir to the communities of Bethanie, Modikwe, and Makolokwe, addressing long-standing water supply challenges in the area.

The project replaced an ageing pipeline with a new 550mm high-density line from the Kortbegrip reservoir, which will be reticulated and provided by the local municipality to households in the near future.

“Together with Bakwena Ba Mogopa, we are proud to have partnered with Magalies Water and Rustenburg Local Municipality to create an opportunity that will bring this vital resource to the communities near our operation," said Conroy van der Westhuizen, senior general manager of Glencore Rhovan Mine.

"Access to clean water is essential for the health and well-being of communities near our operations, and we believe this project will make a lasting positive impact.

“We acknowledge that more must be done, but this initiative is a massive step forward to get to sustainable and running water in every household."

Power of unity

The Minister of Water and Sanitation, Pemmy Majodina, highlighted the power of unity and collaboration in driving community development.

"This project reflects the impact that can be achieved when government, industry, and water entities work together to address service delivery challenges," said the minister.

"Improving access to safe and reliable water remains a priority for the government, and partnerships such as this play an important role in making it possible."

“This project is a powerful example of what can be achieved when government and private entities come together with a shared vision.

“By aligning our efforts in upgrading critical infrastructure and working together with communities, we are not just improving water supply, but are building sustainable solutions that enhance service delivery and foster development.

“True impact happens when partnerships move beyond plans and translate into tangible, life-changing outcomes for our communities,” said Majodina.

