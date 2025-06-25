Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has reiterated the commitment of his administration to sustainable economic reforms and infrastructure development.

The Governor made the assertion when the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) held a sub-national stakeholders’ engagement session and a statewide Town Hall Meeting in Gombe State, aimed at assessing the state’s performance on business-enabling reforms and strengthening alignment with national economic initiatives.

The session, which brought together key stakeholders from the public and private sectors, was designed to deepen the implementation of the State Action on Business Enabling Reforms (SABER) and promote inclusive growth through improved regulatory environments at the state level.

Inuwa Yahaya, represented by the Commissioner for Finance, Muhammad Gambo Magaji, described the engagement as both timely and strategic.

He emphasized that the recognition of Gombe as the top-ranking state in Nigeria for Ease of Doing Business is the result of intentional policies, strong political will, and robust administrative reforms.

According to him, “Our administration has streamlined business registration processes, reduced bureaucratic bottlenecks, digitized land administration systems, and introduced investor-friendly tax policies.”

The Governor added that, “We have also maintained a stable macroeconomic environment with consistent policies that inspire investor confidence, reinforced by the rule of law, low crime rates, and a pro-business regulatory framework.”

Inuwa Yahaya further highlighted key infrastructure projects including the Special Agro-Processing and Export Free Zone, the Muhammadu Buhari Industrial Park, and the ultra-modern livestock development zone, as milestones of his administration’s drive to create an enabling environment for investment and economic diversification.

Delivering her remarks, the Director General of PEBEC, Princess Zahra Mustapha Audu, commended Gombe State for its outstanding performance in business reforms.

“Gombe has consistently set the pace as a shining example of sub-national reform success,” she noted.

According to her, “Being ranked number one in PEBEC’s Ease of Doing Business survey for two consecutive years underscores the state’s commitment to reform-driven governance.”

In his welcome address, the State Commissioner for Trade, Investment and Tourism, Nasiru Mohammed Aliyu, praised PEBEC for its efforts in strengthening Nigeria’s economic competitiveness, especially at the sub-national level.

He reaffirmed the state’s alignment with the national agenda for a business-friendly environment that promotes innovation, productivity, and inclusive growth.

Gombe State Government, under the leadership of Governor Inuwa Yahaya, believes it has done more than enough to earn the position of best state in Ease of Doing Business again.

And the numbers tell a convincing story. Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) has jumped from below N1 billion in 2019 to over N28 billion today.

The state attracts more than $100 million in foreign direct investment annually. More than 1.5 million residents are engaged in skilled and unskilled labour, thanks to a growing private sector.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) estimates the state’s GDP at $55.5 billion, with investment returns of over 20 percent, particularly in agriculture, renewable energy, and light industry.

Much of this progress, state officials say, is the result of deliberate reforms and focused leadership. Processes for registering businesses have been simplified.

Land administration has been digitised. The state has also introduced tax policies that are friendly to investors, especially small and medium enterprises.

The Gombe administration has also placed a premium on infrastructure development. The Muhammadu Buhari Industrial Park has become a magnet for investment.

A seed company recently commissioned there by former President Olusegun Obasanjo stands as evidence that Gombe is now firmly on the map for serious business ventures.

Other major projects such as the Special Agro-Processing and Export Free Zone and the International Grains Market have further boosted investor confidence.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).