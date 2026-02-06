Zimbabwe has agreed ‍a staff monitored ‍programme with the International Monetary Fund, a senior ​official in the finance ministry said on Friday.

George ⁠Guvamatanga told Reuters that Zimbabwe's authorities were aiming for a ⁠10-month staff monitored ‌programme starting next month "if all processes can be completed in time."

"The programme is to ⁠consolidate current fiscal and monetary policy reforms," he said.

A staff monitored programme is an informal agreement between a country and IMF staff to monitor ⁠the implementation of economic ​programmes, when a country is not ready for a full financing programme, ‍often due to weak institutions, domestic instability, or uncertain financing.

They ​help authorities build a track record of sound policy implementation and can open the door to an IMF financial arrangement, help restart one that has gone off-track, or enable repeat access to emergency assistance.

Staff monitored programmes do not entail financial assistance or endorsement by the IMF's Executive Board.

Zimbabwe has had several staff monitored ⁠programmes before, most recently between May ‌2019 and May 2020.

The IMF has said that it is unable to give the Southern African country ‌a funded programme ⁠until it clears its external arrears.

(Reporting by Chris Muronzi ⁠and Colleen Goko; Editing by Alexander Winning)