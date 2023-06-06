Bahrain - Hope Ventures, the investment arm of Bahrain-based Hope Fund, has joined hands with Seef Properties to launch its co-working space 'HQ' in the kingdom.

Hope Fund, which was established through a royal decree by His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, is governed and supervised by HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Representative for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs, with the vision to support youth projects and initiatives.

Hope Ventures invests in promising Bahraini businesses and strategically accelerates their growth internationally.

The HQ, which is spread over a 1,085 sq m area at Seef Mall, is pipelined to officially welcome its tenants starting from this September.

It will act as the actual headquarters that brings together entrepreneurs, investors, partners, legislators, and government representatives all in one space, thus creating a network and community that boosts opportunity facilitation in Bahrain.

It will enable local companies to scale internationally while easing international companies’ access to Bahrain, it stated.

Hope Ventures said through HQ, tenants will benefit from flexible workspace solutions that foster creativity and increase productivity while providing them with easier access to a diverse network of quality-caliber talents.

On the name reveal, Fajer Saleh Al Pachachi, General Manager at Hope Ventures, said: "HQ represents the ‘Head Quarters,’ of the businesses situated in the space, including Hope Quarters, which will also be headquartered within the same premise. We aspire to build a community space where companies can engage and flourish through knowledge-share and network building."

"When you create an entrepreneurship community that brings together all stakeholders, ideas are bound to be born, achievements are certain, and hope becomes an inevitable reality," he stated.

"Our efforts as Hope have always been focused on opportunity facilitation, and through our partnership with Seef Properties to enable the physical infrastructure of HQ; we will have a physical space to encourage those opportunities to happen," he noted.

"We are excited to begin welcoming everyone in September, and we encourage them to visit our website my-hq.me to book their space and become a part of our growing community," he added.

Seef Properties CEO Ahmed Yusuf said: "We are delighted with this fruitful partnership with Hope Ventures. Launching this innovative initiative will certainly support the sustainable development process in the kingdom and contribute to the national economy by creating prominent job opportunities for ambitious Bahraini youth and attracting more investments to the local market."

"This initiative stems from Seef Properties’ constant commitment to support all national programmes and efforts aimed at accelerating the growth of the national economy and stimulating innovation and creativity in entrepreneurship, especially among the youth," noted Yusuf.

"This approach embodies the company’s patriotic sense and reflects the remarkable contributions it makes to the business community in a way that advances the comprehensive development process of the kingdom," he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).