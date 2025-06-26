Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) closed Wednesday’s trading session on a positive note after the EGX30 index rose by 1.24% to 33,002.85 points.

The Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah index, went up by 1.34% to 3,426.57 points.

Both the EGX70 index and the EGX100 index ended the session higher by 2.10% at 9,811.41 points and by 1.96% at 13,344.47 points, respectively.

The trading value hit EGP 5.439 billion through the exchange of 1.787 billion shares in 129,284 transactions, while the market cap reached EGP 2.339 trillion.

Arab and foreign traders accounted for 6.6% and 3.42% of the trading transactions, respectively. The Egyptian investors took over 89.98%.

Individuals controlled 77.31% of the total trading, while the institutions represented 22.68%.

Egyptian and foreign investors were buyers with EGP 58.616 million and EGP 34.698 million, respectively. The Arab traders were sellers with EGP 93.314 million.

