Arab Finance: Thndr, an investment platform operating in the MENA region, has launched Thndr Alpha, a new product aimed at helping users take their first step into investing through a simplified, guided experience, as per an emailed press release.

Alpha is intended for individuals who want to begin investing but are uncertain about how to start, a common concern among Thndr’s user base.

In 2024, Thndr facilitated the entry of over 190,000 new investors into the Egyptian Exchange (EGX), accounting for 82% of all new retail investor registrations that year.

With Alpha, the company is expanding its focus on making investment options more accessible and easier to navigate.

Thndr Alpha offers a personalized process where users answer three questions related to their goals, risk tolerance, and time horizon.

Based on these inputs, they receive a suggested Starter Pack, a pre-selected portfolio that includes equities, gold, and fixed income assets. The portfolios are generated by Rumble, Thndr’s in-house investment engine.

Each recommendation includes an explanation to help users understand the purpose of each asset and how it aligns with their stated preferences.

Users also have the option to adjust their portfolios, review past performance, and invest directly through the Thndr app.

Alpha is now available to all Thndr users, with additional features and guided options expected to be introduced later this year.