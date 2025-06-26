Arab Finance: The exchange rate of the US dollar to Egyptian pound edged down on Wednesday, with the US dollar trading at EGP 49.87 for buying and EGP 49.97 for selling at the Commercial International Bank Egypt (CIB).

The exchange rate hit EGP 49.87 for purchasing and EGP 49.97 for selling at Banque Misr, and it recorded EGP 49.85 for buying and EGP 49.95 for selling at the National Bank of Egypt (NBE).

The USD recorded EGP 49.95 for buying and EGP 50.50 for selling at the Suez Canal Bank.

At both the United Bank and Faisal Islamic Bank of Egypt, the exchange rate stood at EGP 49.85 for purchasing and EGP 49.95 for selling.

The US dollar recorded EGP 49.85 for buying and EGP 49.95 for selling at Al Baraka Bank Egypt.