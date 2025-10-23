Cairo – The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) unveiled treasury bills (T-bills) at a total value of EGP 90 billion through two issues on Thursday, 23 October.

The first tranche stood at EGP 40 billion and will mature in 182 days on 28 April 2026, according to official data.

The second auction was valued at EGP 50 billion, carrying a tenor of 364 days until 27 October next year.

Last Thursday, the CBE auctioned T-bills at an aggregated value of EGP 78 billion through two offerings.

