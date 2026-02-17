The Nigerian naira appreciated against the United States (US) dollar, closing at N1,344 per dollar at the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM) on Monday, 16th February 2026.

According to the data released on the official platform of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the Nigerian currency traded at the NFEM rate of N1,347.7789 per dollar and closed at the rate of N1,344 per dollar in the official market.

The naira appreciated against the US dollar over the weekend when compared to Friday,13th February 2026, when the currency traded at an average of N1,355.4181 per dollar and closed at N1,358 per dollar.

At the parallel market, the naira also recorded significant appreciation against the US dollar on Monday, 16th February 2026. According to Bureau De Change (BDC) operators in major commercial hubs like Abuja, Lagos, and Port Harcourt, the dollar to Naira exchange rate at the black market was N1,390 per dollar and N1,400 for buying and selling rate respectively.

Market Summary

NFEM (Official Market) — N1,344.

Black Market — N1,390 – N1,400.

