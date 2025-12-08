DOHA: Qatar Central Bank (QCB) has announced the activation of Qatari riyal and foreign-currency transfer services through the Real-Time Gross Settlement System (QA-RTGS) between local banks, in line with the Third Financial Sector Strategy, and as part of its efforts to enhance national payment systems.

In a post on X, QCB said the activation enables both Qatari riyal and foreign-currency transactions to be processed and settled locally with greater efficiency and flexibility. It also improves transaction speed, enhances security, and supports a more advanced digital banking environment aligned with international best practices.

QCB added that the move strengthens the country's financial infrastructure and supports the digital transformation of the financial sector, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.

