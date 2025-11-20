Muscat: The Central Bank of Oman (CBO) has officially launched the symbol for the local currency, the Omani Rial, which represents a prominent national milestone that embodies the Omani identity and enhances the currency's position in global markets.

The Governor of the Central Bank of Oman said, "The adoption of a unified symbol for the Rial represents a strategic step that strengthens the position of the Sultanate of Oman as a promising financial hub, and it will contribute to establishing the presence of the Omani Rial on financial, commercial, and digital platforms around the world."

