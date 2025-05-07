MARIGNANE — Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef discussed with Airbus Helicopters CEO Bruno Even joint investment opportunities in helicopter manufacturing and maintenance at the company's headquarters in France.

He also discussed Saudi Arabia's capabilities and incentives to encourage and attract quality investments in the aviation industry.

Discussions also focused on enhancing cooperation in the aviation industry and joint opportunities in helicopter manufacturing and maintenance, as part of the Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources' official visit to France.

Goals of Saudi Vision 2030 to achieve economic diversification, and its focus on empowering the private sector and building global partnerships were also discussed.

AlKhorayef reviewed Saudi Arabia's strategic assets and competitive advantages that enhance its attractiveness for industrial investments, most notably its geographic location linking three continents, its abundant natural resources, competitive energy prices, advanced infrastructure, advanced industrial cities, and the ease of government procedures.

The meeting affirmed the National Industrial Strategy's focus on developing the aviation industry, placing it at the forefront of priority sectors.

Saudi Arabia identified investment opportunities exceeding SR10 billion in key areas of the aviation industry, including maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) services, drone manufacturing, and precision automation, as part of the Kingdom's efforts to become a global hub for the aviation industry.

