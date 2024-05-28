Egypt - Imdaad-Misr, a regional subsidiary of the Dubai-based group of integrated Facilities Management (FM) companies, has entered into a new service agreement with Gates Developments, a top real estate developer in Egypt.

As per the deal, Imdaad-Misr will provide Gates Developments' ongoing projects in the New Administrative Capital and West Cairo with comprehensive FM services that meet the highest international standards.

This agreement aligns with Gates Development’s strategy to engage leading operational companies and enhance the quality and performance of its future projects, it stated.

The agreement was signed by Mahmood Rasheed, Chief Operating Officer of Imdaad, Engineer Osama Osman, General Manager of Imdaad Misr, and Hassan Nasr, the CEO of Gates Developments, at a special ceremony held in Cairo.

Under the terms of the agreement, Imdaad Misr's team will provide integrated FM services to Gates Developments' three projects in the Administrative Capital, five projects in West Cairo, and the new Lyv project in Ras El Hikma on the North Coast.

"As a regional leader in the facilities management sector, Imdaad Group has a proven track record of delivering exceptional services to administrative, commercial, residential, medical, and tourism real estate projects," said Rasheed.

"This has established us as one of the top integrated facilities management companies in the Middle East. We are committed to sustainable operations, leveraging local, regional, and international expertise, which has significantly contributed to Imdaad Group's remarkable long-term success in the region," he added.

Othman pointed out that the company was focused on expanding its presence in Egypt as part of its growth strategy.

"Our new agreement with Gates Real Estate Development Company represents a significant step in Imdaad Group’s ongoing expansion. We are delighted with this collaboration and grateful for the trust placed in us," he noted.

"This partnership will bolster our capacity for substantial, positive impact within the facilities management market, particularly for promising and distinguished mega projects. Drawing on our extensive experience, we will realize the company's aspirations by delivering a comprehensive range of exceptional facilities management services," he added.

On the Imdaad tieup, Nasr said Gates Developments remains committed to forming strategic alliances with leading brands across various sectors to boost the investment value of its projects.

"This agreement aligns with Gates Development's strategy to partner with top-tier consultants, operators, and service providers to deliver a market-competitive product for the upcoming period," he noted.

The deal also aims at reducing the long-term operating costs of buildings by maintaining and enhancing facilities management assets, with a focus on creating added value and driving high-quality standards in the Egyptian market, he added.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).