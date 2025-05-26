Perfect Presentation for Commercial Services Company (2P) has renewed and expanded its Shariah-compliant facility with Saudi National Bank.

The 73.6 million Saudi riyal ($19.62 million) facility will be used to support newly awarded projects through letters of guarantee, letters of credit and invoice financing.

The facility has been extended until May 30, 2026, and is secured by promissory notes covering the entire facility amount.

In April, 2P raised and renewed a facility agreement valued at SAR 150 million with Bank Aljazira.

