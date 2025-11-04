ISTANBUL — Sheikh Abdullah Saleh Kamel, chairman of the Islamic Chamber of Commerce and Development (ICCD), affirmed that the halal economy has become a strategic pillar in building an integrated Islamic economy, representing one of the two wings of development alongside Islamic finance.

“The halal economy is the next engine of growth for the Islamic world,” he said while emphasizing that the time has come to restructure the halal system globally and unify the legislation and institutions supporting it, thereby strengthening the position of Islamic countries in the international economy.

Sheikh Kamel made the remarks while addressing the 41st session of the Committee for Economic and Commercial Cooperation of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (COMCEC), in Istanbul on Sunday. The conference was inaugurated by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at the Istanbul Congress Center. The session was attended by ministers of economy and trade from member states, as well as a number of leaders from Islamic and international organizations.

Sheikh Kamel pointed out that the ICCD is working to implement the 2030 strategy to enhance economic integration among Islamic countries by empowering the halal and Islamic finance sectors, which are the two main pillars of the modern Islamic economy, and by revitalizing institutional work in the fields of entrepreneurship and sustainable development.

Sheikh Kamel extended special thanks to Minister of Commerce Dr. Majed Al-Qasabi for his continued support to joint initiatives, particularly the Makkah Halal Forum, which is considered as one of the Islamic chamber's most prominent future projects. He emphasized that the minister's support for these initiatives embodies Saudi Arabia's ambitious vision to make Makkah a global center for the Islamic economy and its authentic values.

In his address, the ICCD president called on member states to invest in human capital and youth and to unify efforts towards achieving Islamic economic integration, reflecting authentic values and serving global development. He pointed out that the halal economy is the engine of future growth for the Islamic world and one of the keys to leadership in a sustainable global economy.

Sheikh Kamel elaborated that the concept of halal transcends the idea of a religious slogan, becoming a global economic system based on adherence to divine values in production and consumption. He noted that this system is gaining increasing momentum due to the growing global demand for products and services that combine quality with ethical responsibility.

The ICCD chief stated that Saudi Arabia plays a leading role in driving the global halal economy through its adoption of innovative initiatives that contribute to strengthening the position of Islamic countries in this promising sector.

In this context, he commended the Public Investment Fund's initiative to establish a specialized company for developing halal products, considering it a strategic step towards rectifying the global equation and building a Saudi industry with international influence in the halal sector.

“The Makkah Halal Forum represents a global platform that brings together decision-makers, investors, and experts from various continents. The Islamic chamber is working to develop it into an annual meeting point, reflecting Saudi Arabia’s position in establishing Makkah as a global center for the Islamic economy and its authentic values. The aim is to unify standards, build strategic partnerships between the public and private sectors, and support innovation in halal products, their financing, and their global marketing.”

